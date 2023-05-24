BRIDGMAN — Beachgoers will soon be able to use a free shuttle service from Weko Beach to downtown Bridgman.
The Greater Bridgman Area Council for Growth and Advancement announced the bus will begin taking visitors from the downtown, where there is free parking, to Weko Beach, this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday.
“The Bridgman Beach Bus is more than a solution to the beach parking issue, it’s an invitation to explore Bridgman’s vibrant community,” a Facebook post stated.
The bus will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, providing a loop service about every 20 minutes.
Bus stop signs will go up this Friday. Locations include:
Weko Beach and Campground
Sunset Dunes Vacation Rentals
Biggby Coffee
Sunset Dunes Inn & Suites
Bridgman Public Library
Sandpiper Gifts & Yarn
Get-A-Way Grill & Cubbie Bar
Board member Tara Heiser said on average, the Bridgman Parks and Recreation Department has to turn away more than 100 cars a weekend in the summer because of the parking lot filling up. On particularly busy weekends, as many as 200 cars will have to leave.
At a networking event two months ago, business owners brainstormed the idea of a shuttle. A week later, Matt Schmidt, owner of Sunset Dunes Inn & Suites, offered to donate a van for use during the summer months. That donation, with support from the parks department and other local businesses made the brainstorm a reality, Heiser said.
“We think this is a great experiment,” she said.
The council has hired two bus drivers, and Heiser is hopeful the program will drive traffic to small businesses.
“Bridgman is a really small town, but it’s big on charm,” she said.