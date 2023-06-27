BRIDGMAN — The excitement was palatable Monday, even though it rained on the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Bridgman Courtyard Project.

More than 50 people packed into a tent next to the new outdoor space on Lake Street between Accents and Rochefort’s The Next Generation.

230627-HP-bridgman-courtyard2-photo.jpg

Julie Strating, Bridgan CGA vice president, thanks a number of people during a dedication and ribbon cutting held Monday for the completion of the new Bridgman Courtyard.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege