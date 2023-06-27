A dedication and ribbon cutting is held for the completion of the new Bridgman Courtyard in downtown Bridgman on Monday. The space, located in the center of the Bridgman Social District, is dedicated to Bridgman resident Mark Hurray, who passed away in 2022.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
A former section of parking lot has been transformed into a new public space at the Bridgman Courtyard, located in downtown Bridgman.
Don Campbell / HP staff
