BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman Open-Air Market is hosting a cornhole tournament this weekend.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, with team entry being $20 with proceeds going to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Since opening seven years ago, the Bridgman Open-Air Market has continued to add fundraising opportunities for attendees. Those include their annual Kids Day, Halloween trick-or-treating and pet adoption days. This tournament is being done in collaboration with DeYoung Legacy Co., a market vendor and cornhole board maker.
“Our market isn’t just a farmers market, but a collective family of vendors that strive to better our community,” Market Manager Roseann Stachowiak said in a news release. “Our market vendors and board of directors came together and decided, based on the continued popularity of the game, that a cornhole tournament that benefits a cause we can all rally around was a perfect fit.”
Those interested in playing, can do so by contacting co-host DeYoung Legacy Co. at DeYoungLegacyCompany@gmail.com. All donations and registration fees of $20 per team can be paid at the market’s sign-up area.
Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/BridgmanCornhole.
“We hope the public joins us, and helps continue the positive impact The Wounded Warrior Project has on the lives of those who were willing to sacrifice everything,” Stachowiak said in the release. “Whatever amount we raise, we know it will have a great impact on the lives of not only our veterans, but on each of us as we continue to give back to our community.”
The Bridgman Open-Air Market is in the United Federal Credit Union parking lot on the corner of Lake Street and Red Arrow Highway.