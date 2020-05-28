BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman High School class of 2020 was publicly recognized, celebrated, and in a way immortalized recently during the last week of a very unusual senior year.

Banners depicting the 48 members of the class were revealed during a Saturday morning, May 16, tour of downtown Bridgman that was live-streamed by Superintendent Shane Peters from the bed of a pick-up truck. Also along for the ride were High School Principal Gerald Heath, plus “Buzz,” the Bee mascot.