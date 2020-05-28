Bridgman High School teacher Cheri Hartzler, left, takes a selfie photo with senior Mikaela Owen after making a special delivery on May 22 as part of the district’s effort to recognize a class graduating during a global pandemic.
“Buzz” the Bee mascot and Bridgman High School Principal Gerald Heath last week unveil the granite marker at the entrance to the district’s Outdoor Athletic Complex honoring the class of 2020.
BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman High School class of 2020 was publicly recognized, celebrated, and in a way immortalized recently during the last week of a very unusual senior year.
Banners depicting the 48 members of the class were revealed during a Saturday morning, May 16, tour of downtown Bridgman that was live-streamed by Superintendent Shane Peters from the bed of a pick-up truck. Also along for the ride were High School Principal Gerald Heath, plus “Buzz,” the Bee mascot.