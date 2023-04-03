BRIDGMAN — Convergix Automation Solutions has acquired Eagle Technologies for an undisclosed amount, the company announced Monday.
Convergix Automation Solutions, based in Troy, Mich., is an automation solutions company backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners. According to a news release, Eagle President Brandon Fuller will continue in his leadership role, and Eagle's president emeritus, Mike Koziel, will remain in an advisory role.
"I am immensely proud of the innovative capabilities, quality solutions, exceptional customer relationships, and most importantly the outstanding team and culture that we have built and nurtured every day at Eagle," Koziel said in a prepared release. "The Eagle team is thrilled to join Convergix and to leverage its operational expertise, systems and experience to accelerate Eagle's growth and enhance our ability to serve our valued customers."
With operations dating back to 1953, Eagle designs, develops and integrates automated systems to multinational customers across a variety of sectors, including electric vehicle and battery, life sciences and consumer products, the release stated. Eagle Technology, which is based out of Bridgman, has nearly 300 employees who work across three locations in Southwest Michigan.
This is Convergix's fourth acquisition since August 2021, when it purchased JMP Solutions. The automation solutions company also acquired Classic Design in February 2022 and AGR Automation in August 2022.
Crestview seeks to build Convergix into a diversified automation solutions provider targeting the global $500-plus billion market, with a particular focus on the $70 billion global systems integration and connectivity segment, the release stated.
"The acquisition of Eagle accelerates Convergix's growth and adds significant scale and capabilities to the platform, bringing Convergix's pro forma revenue to approximately $250 million," said Mike DuBose, executive chairman of Convergix, in a prepared statement. "Eagle brings longstanding customer relationships and market-leading technical capabilities serving a variety of strategic end markets. We are excited to partner with the Eagle team to continue building a world-class provider of custom automation solutions and services to global customers, and we look forward to leveraging our existing operations across North America, Europe and Asia to create more opportunities for Eagle to continue delivering exceptional customer solutions."
Following the acquisition of Eagle, Convergix has more than 900 employees in 25 locations globally serving a broad range of end markets. Convergix services numerous sectors, including food and beverage, electric vehicles, renewable energy, life sciences, consumer products, automotive and general industry.