cook nuclear power plant - web only
Don Campbell / HP file photo

BRIDGMAN — Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 1 completed its refueling outage, connecting to the transmission grid at 5:39 a.m. on Monday.

The outage began April 2 and lasted 59 days.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags