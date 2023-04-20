BRIDGMAN — Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 1 was reduced to about 50 percent power by operators at midnight Tuesday, in preparation for planned maintenance on the unit’s main feed pump condenser system.
Spokeswoman Kirstin Rossman said Unit 2 remains safely at 100 percent power and there is no impact to customer electric service.
She said the maintenance is a scheduled activity designed to ensure maximum unit reliability throughout the hot summer months. Unit 1 will remain at the lower power level until the maintenance is completed.
Rossman said for competitive reasons, Cook plant does not provide return-to-service timeline information.
Cook Nuclear Plant is owned and operated by Indiana Michigan Power, a division of American Electric Power. At full capacity, the two units combined produce enough electricity for more than 1.5 million average homes.
I&M is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., and serves more than 599,000 customers. For more information visit www.indianamichiganpower.com or www.cookinfo.com.