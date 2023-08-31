Confetti is released during a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the new Corewell Health Care Center, located at 9625 Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman. The 10,000-square-foot facility will offer expanded health care services to residents in southern Berrien County.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Dr. Daniel Hayward talks about his past experiences working in Bridgman during a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the new Corewell Health Care Center in Bridgman.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Construction has begun on the new Corewell Health Care Center at 9625 Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Dr. Melinda Gruber speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the new Corewell Health Care Center at 9625 Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman.
BRIDGMAN — Creating a family feeling was on the minds of many who spoke Wednesday during the groundbreaking for the new Corewell Health Care Center in Bridgman.
Dr. Jim Kroeze, a family medicine physician in Bridgman, said he joined the practice in 2001 when it was called Southwestern Medical Clinic. During the interview, he said Dr. Herbie Atkinson told him the staff was like family.