BRIDGMAN — Creating a family feeling was on the minds of many who spoke Wednesday during the groundbreaking for the new Corewell Health Care Center in Bridgman.

Dr. Jim Kroeze, a family medicine physician in Bridgman, said he joined the practice in 2001 when it was called Southwestern Medical Clinic. During the interview, he said Dr. Herbie Atkinson told him the staff was like family.

230831-HP-bridgman-corewell4-photo.jpg

Confetti flies during a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the new Corewell Health Care Center at 9625 Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege