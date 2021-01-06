210106-HP-emergency-siren-photo.jpg

The Cook Plant’s monthly emergency siren tests will soon be replaced with a new emergency alert system linked to electronic devices. The tests have been an area fixture since 1982.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The decades-old sound of emergency sirens being tested the first Saturday of each month in a 10-mile radius around the Cook Nuclear Plant is now history.

The last test of the sirens, which were first installed in 1982, was on Jan. 2.

