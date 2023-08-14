BRIDGMAN — Authorities are warning beachgoers that Lake Michigan can be dangerous after one man drowned and two others nearly drowned this weekend at Warren Dunes State Park.
Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Shawn Martin said the three men, all from Illinois, were beyond the buoys outside the swimming area when they began to struggle Sunday.
Luis Sifyuentes, 38, of Bensenville, Ill., was pronounced dead at the beach after being pulled from the lake by rescuers. One of the other men made it out on his own, while another was pulled from the water by bystanders, Martin said.
He was taken by Medic 1 Ambulance to Corewell Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, and survived.
The incident began shortly after 4 p.m. and police and water rescuers were at the scene until about 6 p.m.
The man who drowned was found in deep water with the help of a drone. Martin said a Lake Township rescuer had to remove his life vest to dive down to the bottom of the lake to bring the victim to the surface.
The man was put in a rescue boat and CPR was started immediately, to no avail, Martin said.
The chief said waves were about two to three feet high during the rescue.
“We want to remind people how dangerous Lake Michigan can be. The weather can change so quickly,” Martin said.