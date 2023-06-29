BRIDGMAN — Members of the public had the chance to ask questions and weigh in on Indiana Michigan Power’s New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project during a Wednesday open house in Bridgman.

The well-attended event, which was held at the Weko Beach House, included a team of I&M representatives interacting with attendees who also perused maps and illustrated poster boards detailing various aspects of the project. Those taking part also had the opportunity to fill out a questionnaire form, which included space for comments.

230629-HP-bridgman-aep-lines5-photo.jpg

Cars pass transmission lines along Red Arrow Highway between Bridgman and Lakeside. Officials were on hand to answer questions about the New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project during an open house Wednesday night in Bridgman.
230629-HP-bridgman-aep-lines2-photo.jpg

Residents gather during an open house Wednesday night at Weko Beach in Bridgman, concerning the New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project.