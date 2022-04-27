4 14 Food LSE 1 Ava dessert.jpg

Ava Ward prepares the main ingredient for strawberry champagne cake in the Lake Street Eats kitchen.

 David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

BRIDGMAN — Downtown Bridgman regained Lake Street Eats last month, and the reaction was immediate.

New owners LeeAnne Carlson, Christina Juroff and Mike Carlson planned to have a “soft reopening” of the restaurant, which had been closed since 2020.