BRIDGMAN — Downtown Bridgman regained Lake Street Eats last month, and the reaction was immediate.
New owners LeeAnne Carlson, Christina Juroff and Mike Carlson planned to have a “soft reopening” of the restaurant, which had been closed since 2020.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 9:01 am
BRIDGMAN — Downtown Bridgman regained Lake Street Eats last month, and the reaction was immediate.
New owners LeeAnne Carlson, Christina Juroff and Mike Carlson planned to have a “soft reopening” of the restaurant, which had been closed since 2020.