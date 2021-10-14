211014-HP-lazy-ballerina1-photo.jpg

Co-owners Lauren Kniebes, pictured, and her cousin, Melanie Owen, have added The Speakeasy Room, an event space in their Lazy Ballerina Winery tasting room in downtown Bridgman.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BRIDGMAN — Lazy Ballerina Winery is making moves.

The winery has opened the Speakeasy Room event space at their Bridgman tasting room, and will move their downtown St. Joseph space a few doors down.

Co-owners Lauren Kniebes and Melanie Owen have converted a former storage area into an additional seating area for events and parties at their Lazy Ballerina Winery tasting room in Bridgman.
Co-owners Lauren Kniebes and Melanie Owen have expanded and added The Speakeasy Room to their Lazy Ballerina Winery tasting room in downtown Bridgman.
The Speakeasy Room, featuring tables made by winemaker Jason Hayes, has been added at the Lazy Ballerina Winery tasting room in downtown Bridgman.

