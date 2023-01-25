230125-HP-tiffany-bohm1-photo.jpg

Lake Michigan College professor Tiffany Bohm holds a slide presentation on “What can the 2022 midterms tell us about 2024,” Tuesday night during a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Berrien / Cass Counties at the Bridgman Public Library.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

BRIDGMAN — For Tiffany Bohm, the next several months of fundraising will be revealing as to who the major presidential contenders could be.

Bohm, a Lake Michigan College political science professor, presented on the results of the 2022 midterm elections and their implications for 2024 at a League of Women Voters of Berrien/Cass Counties event Tuesday. The event was one of the first held in person since the pandemic.

230125-HP-tiffany-bohm2-photo.jpg

Lake Michigan College professor Tiffany Bohm talks about the impact of the midterm elections Tuesday night during a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Berrien / Cass Counties at the Bridgman Public Library.
230125-HP-tiffany-bohm3-photo.jpg

Members of the League of Women Voters of Berrien / Cass Counties listen to a presentation on the midterm elections by Lake Michigan College professor Tiffany Bohm on Tuesday night at the Bridgman Public Library.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana