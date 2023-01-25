Lake Michigan College professor Tiffany Bohm holds a slide presentation on “What can the 2022 midterms tell us about 2024,” Tuesday night during a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Berrien / Cass Counties at the Bridgman Public Library.
BRIDGMAN — For Tiffany Bohm, the next several months of fundraising will be revealing as to who the major presidential contenders could be.
Bohm, a Lake Michigan College political science professor, presented on the results of the 2022 midterm elections and their implications for 2024 at a League of Women Voters of Berrien/Cass Counties event Tuesday. The event was one of the first held in person since the pandemic.