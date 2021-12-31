211231-HP-Rocheforts-Inside

Heather Cribley, center, talks with patrons inside the new Rochefort’s The Next Generation at 4210 Lake St. in Bridgman.

 David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

BRIDGMAN — Rochefort’s The Next Generation has moved to a new location at 4210 Lake St. in Bridgman.

Owner Theresa Crago said the new building – former home of Eric’s Bridgman Cafe – is bigger, nicer and has better equipment.