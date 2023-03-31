BRIDGMAN — St. Joseph Today will organize this year’s Makers Trail Festival at Weko Beach.
The event will take place from 1-7 p.m. June 10, a news release stated.
“St. Joe Today is excited for the opportunity to grow our organization’s footprint by hosting an event in Bridgman, and we’re grateful to work with such strong partners,” St. Joseph Today Executive Director Amy Zapal said in a prepared statement. “The CGA, Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber and City of Bridgman created a wonderful event and it’s been amazing to watch it grow over the years.”
Makers Trail Festival attendees can try new and go-to favorites from local Southwest Michigan craft beer, wine, cider and spirit makers using beverage tickets purchased when they arrive. DJ Mark Durocher, followed by live bands the JR Clark Band, Size Matters and the Crawpuppies will all perform.
Guests can also try local food trucks, which will dish out pairings for guests’ craft beverage choices. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase, the release stated.
Those interested in attending should buy tickets ahead of time. Advanced entry tickets are $10 each for ages 12 and up. Tickets purchased at the gate on festival day are $20 each. Children under 12 years old get in free. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, online at makers trailfestival.org.
This is a cash-only event, so guests should bring cash to buy drink tickets at $1 each and to buy food directly from vendors, the release stated. There will be free parking with free shuttles. Shuttles will run continuously throughout the event so guests can come and go when they want.
Parking locations will be close to Weko Beach and exact locations will be posted closer to the event. There will be no parking available at Weko Beach.
Tents mean the event will go on rain or shine. Guests are welcome to bring their own camping chairs, too. However, pets, coolers, drinks and food should be left outside the gates; they’re not allowed on the festival grounds, the release stated. No smoking is permitted, either.
For more information, visit makerstrailfestival.org or call 985-1111. For current news and updates, follow the Makers Trail Facebook page and check “Interested” or “Going” on the Makers Trail Festival event.