A booth will again be set up on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in front of the Buchanan Police Department to collect items for the Redbud Area Ministries (RAM), a Buchanan food pantry.

BUCHANAN — When Eloise Herrick and Kate Holloway saw the empty shelves at their local food pantry last year, they knew they needed to help.

“It made us want to refill those shelves,” Kate said.

