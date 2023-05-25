The case against Buchanan attorney Lanny Fisher on sex-related charges has been delayed until late July.
The case is now being heard by Van Buren County District Judge Michael McKay as all Berrien County judges recused themselves as Fisher has appeared before them previously.
A pre-exam conference held Wednesday morning via Zoom from Judge McKay’s Paw Paw courtroom resulted in new dates being set for another pre-exam conference and a preliminary hearing. Another pre-exam conference is now set for July 26 and a preliminary hearing for Aug. 1, court personnel reported.
The preliminary hearing had been set for Tuesday at the Niles courthouse, prior to Wednesday’s action.
Fisher is being represented by St. Joseph attorney Kevin MacKin, who worked in the Berrien County Public Defender’s Office until earlier this year. Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli is handling the case for the people.
Fisher is free on bond, is on GPS monitoring tether and has had to surrender his passport.
Fisher is being charged with 14 counts stemming from his alleged actions of forcing women to have sexual relations with him instead of paying him legal fees. The incidents allegedly occurred over 12 years, dating back to 2010.
Fisher, 54, of Woodland in Buchanan, was arraigned in late April on nine counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of misdemeanor prostitution related offenses. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2010, and Feb. 28, 2022.
The nine third-degree CSC counts include seven involving women he allegedly forced to have sex with him at his office and his home and two counts involving a female aged 13 to 15. The maximum penalty for those offenses is 15 years in prison.
The one fourth-degree CSC count involved sexual contact with a woman and is a high-court misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of two years in prison.
The four remaining misdemeanor counts allege he did “being a male person, engage or offer to engage the services of another, not his or her spouse, for the purpose of prostitution, lewdness or assignation.” Those counts carry a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail.
A Michigan State Police complaint stated detectives began interviewing a number of women about Fisher’s alleged criminal actions last October. Detectives found evidence of alleged actions by Fisher dating back to 2010 and continuing into the present where he is alleged to have forced or coerced women to perform sex acts.