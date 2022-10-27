BUCHANAN — A recent League of Women Voters forum gave Buchanan residents the chance to hear from the five candidates running for three available four-year seats on the Buchanan City Commission.
Incumbents Sean Denison and Mark Weedon are facing challengers Anthony Houser, Monroe Lemay and Dan Vigansky. Current commissioner Cameron Downey did not file to run for reelection.
Denison and Weedon are both involved in the business world, Houser is the chef and partner at the River St. Joe restaurant, Lemay has headed a number of local nonprofit organizations, and Vigansky is retired after a career in business. Vigansky served on the commission from 2014-18, while Lemay has run unsuccessfully twice before.
Candidates gave opening and closing statements and answered questions submitted by residents during the hour-long forum.
Denison and Weedon touted their accomplishments of the last four years, saying they wanted that spirit of cooperation to continue. They said they have the skills and experience in business to keep the city moving forward.
Houser said his experience in the hospitality industry would prove beneficial to the city if elected. Lemay stressed the diversity of her background growing up in other countries in helping her deal with different people. Vigansky said he’s not afraid to say no, to think through issues and hold people accountable.
Marijuana in Buchanan
One issue where candidates disagreed was marijuana. The city embraced recreational marijuana businesses a few years ago and now has several outlets, which has brought in people and revenue.
Lemay said she was not happy with the city’s decision to allow marijuana businesses, but said she has been pleasantly surprised as to how businesses have been maintained.
“It goes against my philosophy and I see it as problematic,” she said. “But it’s here and I would like to see more of an educational platform to inform people.”
Houser said he sees marijuana businesses to be good for both medical and economic reasons.
“It’s here and we should build off this and use the money we’ve gotten for economic development,” he said. “The fact is people are coming to town and we need to keep them in town. They are not a rag tag bunch of people.”
Vigansky said he was on the commission when marijuana was approved and was in favor of it despite objections.
“To me, it was pretty much all about the money,” he said. “We’ve had a real estate boom and the marijuana money has built the city up.”
Weedon said he’s been a proponent of marijuana and not only because he worked for a local marijuana business in the past.
“These businesses have filled vacant properties and those who wanted something different, didn’t bring us any plans,” he said. “I’m working with (State Rep.) Brad Paquette to pass legislation which would allow us to levy local taxes.”
Denison said he’s a proponent of small government and personal freedom and sees allowing marijuana businesses as part of that. He added that it was wise to allow marijuana.
“People are visiting here and moving here,” he said. “My concern is to find other industries so we won’t end up with another Clark (Equipment) situation if the marijuana businesses leave.”
Closing statements
Candidates made their case for why they should be elected or reelected.
Weedon said current commissioners communicate well with each other and represent different parts of the community. Denison said he’s proud the current commission has hired good people who know what they’re doing. Houser said he thinks the city is going in the right direction and needs to continue to look to the future.
Vigansky said he doesn’t agree with what’s been going on in city government, in terms of how money is being spent and thinks major infrastructure needs are being ignored. Lemay said she felt all the candidates have a passion for the city, but feels she could bring a woman’s perspective that currently isn’t there.
People can watch a video of the candidate forum on the city’s website and Facebook page.