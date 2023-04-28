BUCHANAN — Buchanan City Commissioners have announced the interview schedule for the three finalists for the city manager’s position.
Interviews will be held Wednesday, starting at 2 p.m. at the Buchanan City Hall.
The city parted ways with Heather Grace in February and hired Walsh Municipal Services to conduct the search later that month. They also hired Tim Lynch, the recently retired manager of the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph Wastewater Treatment Plant, as the interim city manager. Grace had been the city manager since August 2020.
Buchanan City Clerk Kalla Langston reported city commissioners will interview former Niles City Council member Robert Durm at 2 p.m. Wednesday, South Bend area store manager Bryan Hall at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Millersburg Superintendent Benjamin Eldridge at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The interviews are open to the public.
City commissioners held a special meeting last week to review the 39 applications and to narrow the field to those they wished to interview.
Langston said it’s not clear when commissioners will make a final decision on who they want to be the next city manager. She said she doesn’t expect a decision to be made next Wednesday.
Durm described himself as a “resourceful community leader and professional,” with 25 years of experience managing and completing complex projects in his letter of interest.
He served for more than 24 years on the Niles City Council until 2018 and is now the assistant director of transportation for the South Bend Community School Corp. He is also the director of the Cass County Transportation Authority. His skill set includes experience working with people, strategic planning and budgets.
Hall has been a Walgreens store manager in South Bend since 1998 and is a native of Columbia City, Ind. He wrote he is familiar with the Buchanan area and enjoys “the small town atmosphere of visiting the Red Bud City.” He described Walgreens as a neighborhood business that is customer based on many levels.
Hall said he would be a good fit for the job as he has a proven record of team building, overseeing multiple projects and listening to the needs of the community he serves.
Eldridge is a professional water and wastewater operator with more than 20 years of experience in local government management and operations and community development. His community development experience includes forming a 501(c)3 organization that served as a Main Street organization.
“I applied for this position because I am seeking a more challenging opportunity in my field,” he wrote in his candidate questionnaire. “Your job posting was especially exciting to me because Buchanan is an active community, well-known for its many amenities and growth opportunities.”