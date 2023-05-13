BUCHANAN — Live Buchanan, a nonprofit which promotes the city’s downtown, is launching a business incubator at the corner of Days Avenue and Front Street.
Live Buchanan Director Ashley Regal said applications are open for food- and retail-based businesses to get their start at 101 Days Ave.
Building renovations will be completed by July, and the retail and food market is aiming to open in August.
Live Buchanan has been targeting several vacant buildings in Buchanan’s downtown. Regal was talking with the new owner of 101 Days Ave., Michael Rowland, who told her multiple tenants were interested in the location. However, she entrepreneurs early in their careers often struggle with overhead costs.
“What if there was a way that we could help bridge that gap?” Regal said.
Live Buchanan started surveying small business owners and community stakeholders about the possibility of a business incubator, which offers not only reduced rent but also mentorship and networking opportunities. Overwhelmingly, stakeholders were in support of the idea.
Regal said small businesses have a five-year survival rate of 87 percent when launching from a business incubator, compared to a 44 percent survival rate after five years without one.
The organization has received three applications since opening the opportunity. The building has room for 10 to 12 vendors. Each entrepreneur will have their own custom booth and receive support for branding and marketing.
“They’ll have basically a mini storefront in the building,” she said.
This opportunity is for those without access to traditional funding opportunities, Regal said, and she encouraged anyone with an idea to apply at their website at livebuchanan.com/business-incubator.
Regal said Rowland and his wife Elaine have done extensive renovations to the building, which has sat vacant for years.
“They’ve really done a huge service to the community by taking that building and giving it life again,” Regal said.