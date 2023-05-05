BUCHANAN — Buchanan City Commissioners interviewed three finalists earlier this week and picked Benjamin Eldridge to lead the city.
Buchanan Mayor Sean Dennison and Commissioner Patrick Swem will now lead the city’s contract negotiations with Eldridge with the goal of the city commission approving that contract at the May 22 meeting.
Frank Walsh of Walsh & Associates led the city manager search and said Wednesday a third party background check will also be done. The salary range listed in the city manager candidate search was $96,000 to $105,000.
Eldridge, 51, lives in Goshen and has been employed by the town of Millersburg, Indiana, as its superintendent. He and his wife, Michelle, have two grown children. He is a professional water and wastewater operator with more than 20 years of experience in local government management and operations and community development.
He described Millersburg as a small farm community in Elkhart County that has a population of 1,000 people. He said he started out working in the town’s street department and got his water and wastewater operator’s license.
It was Eldridge’s experience in water and sewer operations, as well as his comments about the Buchanan city budget, that appeared to impress city officials.
Commissioner Dan Vigansky said the city needed his water and sewer knowledge as it deals with some ongoing infrastructure projects. Swem agreed, adding that Eldridge is a “realist” and “understood the budget better than anyone.”
“I like that he can pivot and be adaptable,” Denison said. “He has the experience we need and he’s also calm and doesn’t get riled up. He would get my vote.”
Commissioner Larry Money said he liked the words Eldridge used such as wanting to be a visionary. During his interview, Eldridge said he likes to drive around other communities to see what they’re doing and bring those ideas back.
“I have big ideas and big goals, it’s hard to be patient sometimes,” he said.
When asked what makes him the best candidate for the job, Eldridge cited his experience in local government.
“I’ve been where you guys are financially and with infrastructure and utilities,” he said. “I know everything is daunting, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Eldridge said he applied for the Buchanan job because he doesn’t see room for more professional growth in his current position and wants to bring his experience and knowledge to other communities.
“I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty and get things fixed,” he said. “I know there will be a lot of hours at first, but I’m not afraid of putting long hours in.”
His goals for his first year are to balance the budget – which now has a deficit – meet the benchmarks set by the city commission and have a good working relationship with staff and businesses. He also plans to focus on customer relations with the public and take an inventory of what the city has and how that inventory can be used.
The city parted ways with Heather Grace in February and hired Walsh Municipal Services to conduct the search later that month. They also hired Tim Lynch, the recently retired manager of the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph Wastewater Treatment Plant, as the interim city manager.