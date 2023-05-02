BUCHANAN — Buchanan Community Schools fell short Tuesday for a second year in a row after voters defeated a nearly $35 million bond proposal.
With all nine precincts reporting, 1,049 people voted yes, while 1,649 people voted no. Among the registered voters in the precincts voting within the school district, there was a 35.5 percent turnout at the polls Tuesday.
The proposal would have enacted a 2-mill increase from what’s currently levied – raising it to 5.5 mills.
Had the millage passed, a resident with a home’s taxable value of $100,000, would have paid $200 more annually in taxes. The millage was set to provide $34.8 million for building and site improvements.
In light of Tuesday’s results, Superintendent Patricia Robinson said they plan to continue to put students first and address the district’s needs with the dollars they have.
“It will take some time to address everything we want,” she said. “This is our second time around. All I can say is the economy seems to be taking its toll. There are so many things our communities and families are up against.”
Voters rejected a similar bond last fall, with 2,061 votes in favor and 2,326 votes opposed.
Robinson thanked the businesses and families who were in support of the millage proposal. She also gave kudos to the district’s committee for laying out what the millage would entail and for answering questions from the community.
If the millage had been approved, the district planned extensive renovations on Moccasin Elementary School, a 75-year-old building, and Buchanan High School, a 101-year-old building.
The plan would have updated HVAC, windows, technology, restrooms and lighting at both schools. Moccasin would have been updated to be ADA-compliant. It would also have updated the culinary and science labs, expanded the cafeteria and built a health and wellness center at the high school.
In 2021, the district conducted a facilities study, which showed the need for major repairs to the high school and Moccasin buildings.