BUCHANAN — Two incumbents and one former city commissioner were the top vote getters Tuesday in a five-way race for three four-year terms on the Buchanan City Commission.
However, a one-vote margin between the third- and fourth-place finishers could trigger a recount.
City Clerk Kalla Langston reported unofficial final results had Mayor Sean Denison getting the most votes, 678, followed by former city commissioner Dan Vigansky getting 579. Current city commissioner Mark Weedon came in third, with 536 votes.
Challenger Monroe Lemay had been among the top three most of the evening, but ended up with one vote less than Weedon, getting 535 votes. Newcomer Anthony Houser was in fifth place with 513 votes.
Denison and Weedon are currently finishing their first four-year term on the commission. At a candidate forum this fall, the two touted their experience in the business world as well as their accomplishments of the last four years and said they wanted to see that spirit of cooperation continue.
Vigansky served on the city commission from 2014 to 2018 and was defeated in a run for the commission in 2020 before winning one of the three open seats in Tuesday’s election.
In the candidate forum, he said he wasn’t afraid to debate issues and hold people accountable. He has been outspoken in the past and was kicked off an appointed position on a city board within the last year.
Current city commissioner Cameron Downey did not run for reelection.