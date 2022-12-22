221222-HP-parcel-pic

The 45-acre forested parcel, pictured above, will become a nature preserve in Buchanan Township.

 Photo provided

BUCHANAN — Forty-five acres of forest will remain undeveloped in Buchanan Township thanks to a recent land donation.

Chikaming Open Lands partnered with the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy to acquire a new nature preserve in the township. The 45-acre forested property was donated to Chikaming Open Lands in full by the landowners, Julie Dorfman, Jerry Herst and Anne Krantz.