BUCHANAN — Forty-five acres of forest will remain undeveloped in Buchanan Township thanks to a recent land donation.
Chikaming Open Lands partnered with the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy to acquire a new nature preserve in the township. The 45-acre forested property was donated to Chikaming Open Lands in full by the landowners, Julie Dorfman, Jerry Herst and Anne Krantz.