A police officer rappelled down a Manhattan skyscraper to stop a man who was facing financial fraud charges from jumping out of a 31st-floor window. The daring arrest happened after federal agents went to the man’s apartment near Carnegie Hall Wednesday morning to take him into custody. Authorities say that rather than give himself up, the man broke a window, sat on the ledge and threatened to jump. After an eight-hour standoff, Detective James Tobin of the Emergency Service Unit rappelled down to the man’s apartment from one floor up. Videos of the episode show Tobin kicking the man back into the apartment while officers inside grab him.