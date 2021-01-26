A 25-year-old Buchanan woman was rescued by police Monday morning after she swerved to avoid a deer, sending her car over a ledge into the St. Joseph River, off East River Road near Buchanan. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Photo provided / Capt. Randy Miller / Michigan State Police
BUCHANAN — A 25-year-old Buchanan woman was saved from icy water Monday morning after her car careened off the road and ended up on its roof in the St. Joseph River in Buchanan Township.
The driver, who was not named by police, was found unbuckled sitting inside the vehicle on the roof in a few inches of water talking on her cell phone with the 911 operator, said city of Buchanan Police Officer Don Leonard, one of the first officers on the scene.