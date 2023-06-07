COLOMA — Having written several letters to her pen pal since November, Jazmin Shackelford finally got to meet him in person Tuesday.
The Coloma second-grader spoke at great length with Pete Petruk, who served in the U.S. Marines and Air National Guard. The two had exchanged letters since the fall when Jazmin’s class began a new writing assignment that allowed each student to write to a veteran.
“I was pretty happy about doing letters,” said Jazmin, who’s 8 years old. “I asked him about his favorite candy, favorite color and favorite movie.”
Second-grade teacher Valerie Krieger came up with the idea after her class wrote “thank you” letters on Veterans Day.
The pen pal correspondence continued through the school year and was called Operation SAVE – Students And Veterans Engaging through writing.
Her class received such a large response that Krieger put out a call on Facebook for any veterans who would be interested in exchanging letters with her students throughout the school year.
After two days, Krieger had 50 names. A lot of veterans were from Eau Claire, St. Joseph, Coloma and Watervliet, while some were stationed as far away as Hawaii and Italy.
With 44 students in two classes taking part, the project took shape.
“My class had to write a letter one day a week,” Krieger said. “As soon as they got a letter back, we would start writing another.”
At the beginning of the year her students despised writing. More often than not, if a student had to write a short paragraph on a test, Krieger said they would skip it. Once they began writing to their pen pals, those tendencies changed.
“It also helped them with their penmanship and sentence structure,” Krieger said. “Their capitalization and punctuation improved. Now they look up words to spell because they don’t want to disappoint their veterans.”
With the school year ending, Krieger held a luncheon Tuesday as a sort of meet-and-greet between students and veterans. The timing seemed right since it corresponded with the 79th anniversary of the Normandy landings in World War II.
After meeting Tuesday, Petruk said he was blown away by Jazmin’s tenacity in her letters.
“She would write about two pages each time,” he said. “The biggest thing was she was very polite in her letters. She asked if she could call me Pete.”
Eau Claire resident Amanda Poupard, who served in the Army, arrived at the luncheon to meet her pen pal, Sydney Naumann.
Poupard said she was contacted by a teacher, since a lot of the girls in Krieger’s class were asking about female veterans.
“She asked me about who I was and what branch of the military I was in,” Poupard said. “I tried to make sure I did it by hand so it was a little more personal.”
Next year, Krieger said she plans to incorporate the pen pal aspect into her curriculum. During the luncheon, Krieger announced next year they would be working with the VA clinic in Benton Harbor and VA hospital in Battle Creek.
“The thing that surprised me the most is how it continued,” she said. “They were faithful letter writers each week. What really surprised me is how the whole room would erupt in cheers because they were now eager to write.”
If any veterans are interested in being a pen pal next year, they can email Krieger at vkrieger@ccs.coloma.org.