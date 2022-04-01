220401-HP-coloma-costume-reading1-photo.jpg

Coloma Elementary School students dress up as their favorite book characters Thursday in celebration of the school’s “One School, One Book” initiative and National Reading Month.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

COLOMA — The Coloma Elementary School Comets may be small, but they’re big readers.

To cap off National Reading Month, Coloma Elementary School students dressed up as their favorite book characters Thursday.

220401-HP-coloma-costume-reading3-photo.jpg

Coloma Elementary School student Elsa Ford, 8, dresses as a witch Thursday in celebration of National Reading Month.
220401-HP-coloma-costume-reading2-photo.jpg

Harper Hughes, 9, dresses as a scarecrow and talks about her favorite book, “The Wizard of Oz”, on Thursday at Coloma Elementary School in celebration of National Reading Month.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags