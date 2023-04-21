COLOMA — Mila Garrison spent part of Thursday outside of class, planting seeds in her school’s community garden.

“I planted a pepper,” said Mila, who is 4 years old. “The rain was watering the plant too.”

230421-HP-coloma-garden4-photo.jpg

ABOVE: Paraprofessionals Tina Steiner and Nicole Dasse hand out seeds to be planted Thursday as part of Earth Day activities at Coloma Elementary School. RIGHT: Coloma Elementary School preschool students plant and water seeds in a garden Thursday as part of Earth Day celebrations.

