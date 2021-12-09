COLOMA — A Coloma High School student was taken into police custody Thursday, after his threats forced the school into a "soft lockdown."

Superintendent Dave Ehlers said the soft lockdown for the middle and high school began at roughly 10:30 a.m. Thursday – after the student began discussing guns and "shooting up schools" in class – and ended at around 11:15 a.m.

Coloma Township police officers led the teenager out of school in handcuffs.

The superintendent said he could not comment on the student's case directly but said, "The school code says 'shall expel if a threat is made.'"

Police Chief Wes Smigielski confirmed the male student was in police custody at 11:20 a.m. Thursday and that there was "absolutely no threat" at the high school.

Classes and other activities will take place as normal, Ehlers said.

The student, whose name hasn't been released, was the same student who caused fear in the community last week due to his social media posts, where he mentioned a desire to purchase a gun, Ehlers said.

Since the posts took place outside of school property and hours, and because it is not a crime for the student to express that interest, the district could not discipline the student.

A Coloma Township police officer searched the student's home and found that neither he nor his parents owned guns, Ehlers said.

Ehlers said he anticipates the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office will bring charges against the student, similar to the charges that were brought against a St. Joseph High School student, who allegedly graffitied threats on three bathroom walls this week.

Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said he was unable to comment on this situation, as the investigation was still ongoing.

However, he said he spoke with Smigielski and expects the chief to submit a report to his office for review.

In a soft lockdown, Ehlers said no one is allowed in the school, classroom doors are locked, students are not allowed in the hallways, but teachers can still teach as normal.

Police officers were on the scene within minutes, Ehlers said, and he praised them and the high school principal for their quick response.

Southwest Michigan schools have dealt with several false threats since the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, which resulted in four students dead and several others injured.

Lakeshore Public Schools has dealt with multiple threats and 'safety situations.' Watervliet closed their schools last Friday for a threat that was deemed to be not credible.