COLOMA — The Coloma Glad-Peach Festival returns this weekend for its annual celebration of the gladiolus flowers and peaches.
The festival is held the first weekend in August and provides three days of family activities for all ages. Events include live music, a classic car show, a parade and an aerial fireworks display. The theme for this year’s event is: “Saluting Our Agricultural Roots.”
Some of the event highlights of the weekend include:
Crowning for the Glad-Peach prince and princess at 6 p.m. on Friday
The annual Glad-Peach 5K run/walk on Saturday
The annual parade at 1 p.m. Saturday
Live entertainment on the main stage throughout the weekend
Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Car show at 8:30 a.m. Sunday
Some of the new items added to this year’s festival include:
The Kiddies Parade is being brought back at 7 p.m. Friday
A cornhole tournament on Saturday afternoon
A drone show will take place before the fireworks on Saturday evening
There are other traditional activities planned for the weekend including the baking contest, business window decorating contest, craft and food vendors, kids games throughout the weekend, peach pit spit contest and more.
A detailed schedule of the three-day festival includes:
Friday
6 p.m.: Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables
6 p.m.: Opening ceremony
7 p.m.: Youth parade with a live band to follow
9:30 p.m.: Movie at Salem Lutheran, Church Activity Field
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: Glad-Peach 5K run/walk
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Coloma Public Library book sale
10 a.m.: Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Family Art Fair
11 a.m.: Cardio drumming
11:30 a.m.: Local Hero Meet & Greet
1 p.m.: Parade
2-4 p.m.: Family Art Fair
5:30-11:30 p.m.: Live bands
10:30 p.m.: Fireworks
Sunday
8:30 a.m to noon: Car show
10 a.m.: Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Kids games
11 a.m.: Community worship
2 p.m.: Festival closes
To learn more, check out the Glad-Peach Festival Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ColomaGladPeachFestival.