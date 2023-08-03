220804-glad-peach-fest-file-photo

Becca Atherton, far right, leads Lyla Cuurent, and her pony, Frank, in 2017 during the 50th annual Glad-Peach Festival parade held in downtown Coloma.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

COLOMA — The Coloma Glad-Peach Festival returns this weekend for its annual celebration of the gladiolus flowers and peaches.

The festival is held the first weekend in August and provides three days of family activities for all ages. Events include live music, a classic car show, a parade and an aerial fireworks display. The theme for this year’s event is: “Saluting Our Agricultural Roots.”

Some of the event highlights of the weekend include:

Crowning for the Glad-Peach prince and princess at 6 p.m. on Friday

The annual Glad-Peach 5K run/walk on Saturday

The annual parade at 1 p.m. Saturday

Live entertainment on the main stage throughout the weekend

Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Car show at 8:30 a.m. Sunday

Some of the new items added to this year’s festival include:

The Kiddies Parade is being brought back at 7 p.m. Friday

A cornhole tournament on Saturday afternoon

A drone show will take place before the fireworks on Saturday evening

There are other traditional activities planned for the weekend including the baking contest, business window decorating contest, craft and food vendors, kids games throughout the weekend, peach pit spit contest and more.

A detailed schedule of the three-day festival includes:

Friday

6 p.m.: Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables

6 p.m.: Opening ceremony

7 p.m.: Youth parade with a live band to follow

9:30 p.m.: Movie at Salem Lutheran, Church Activity Field

Saturday

8:30 a.m.: Glad-Peach 5K run/walk

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Coloma Public Library book sale

10 a.m.: Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Family Art Fair

11 a.m.: Cardio drumming

11:30 a.m.: Local Hero Meet & Greet

1 p.m.: Parade

2-4 p.m.: Family Art Fair

5:30-11:30 p.m.: Live bands

10:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Sunday

8:30 a.m to noon: Car show

10 a.m.: Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Kids games

11 a.m.: Community worship

2 p.m.: Festival closes

To learn more, check out the Glad-Peach Festival Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ColomaGladPeachFestival.