COLOMA — Parents of Coloma Community School students will get the chance to weigh in on the district’s reopening plan at an upcoming town hall meeting.
The virtual meeting is set for noon July 28. More details on how to attend will be released soon.
Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 10:46 am
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HP
ANewman
Reporter at The Herald-Palladium
