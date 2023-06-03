COLOMA — Coloma Community Schools is one of 80 school districts taking part in the Michigan Department of Education’s Future Proud Michigan Educator Grow Your Own staff grants.
“Grow Your Own programs provide a pathway for school support staff to benefit from their successful experiences working with children, to become teachers, and to fill crucial staffing needs,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice in a news release. “We are excited that schools and districts across the state are working in very substantial measure in collaboration with our teacher preparation programs to increase access to this proud and important profession in support of children.”
The grants given by the program give opportunities to increase the number of teachers in areas of shortage by supporting school employees seeking their initial teacher certification or teachers looking to add additional endorsements to their teaching certificate.
Coloma Superintendent David Ehlers said the district is excited to receive grants to help staff become teachers or for teachers to seek additional certifications.
There were many more requests for grants than there was money, according to the news release.
The MDE received 160 applications for supporting future educators pursuing certification through alternative route programs, which totaled $8.5 million in requested funds for the $500,000 appropriated for this purpose. Grants for this initiative range from $3,200 to $64,000. Further, MDE received 129 applications for supporting future educators in degree-granting programs, which totaled $225 million in requested funds for the $175 million appropriated for this purpose. Grants for this initiative range from $17,000 for a single district to $19 million for a multi-district consortium.
MDE will provide a second opportunity for eligible applicants to request funding for degree-granting programs. School districts that want to learn more about the application process and timeline can consult the GYO Grant website or email MDE-PME@Michigan.gov.