COLOMA — A recession, a pandemic and two separate vehicles crashing into the township hall have marked Sandy Kraemer’s time as Coloma Township clerk.
But what she says had the biggest impact on her over the last 12 years was the people.
Kraemer, 76, is retiring from the post in November. Her successor, Sheila Hickmott, won the primary election earlier this month for the position and is running opposed.
This is a second retirement for Kraemer, who retired in 2010 after 47 years in the banking industry, most of which was spent in Coloma. She started as a bookkeeper and retired as a manger/assistant vice president.
She was elected as the township clerk in 2008, 2012 and 2016, and has served on many other boards and committees around town.
Kraemer and her husband, Brian, have a son, Doug, and two grandchildren.
Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Alexandra Newman sat down with Kraemer recently to discuss her time as a township clerk.
Why did you decide to run for clerk 12 years ago?
I didn’t come looking for this job. This job came looking for me. The officer manager and another employee at the township at the time came to me and asked me, ‘since you’re retiring and you’re going to miss your customers, don’t you want to come work in the part-time clerk’s position?’
I never thought about working for a municipality. I had worked in banking my whole life, so I was a little apprehensive, but the officer manager, Karen Miller, reassured me that she could help train me.
Karen taught me about taking the minutes of the meetings and making the agendas. She was my biggest supporter and helped me learn the job. She was great. I had been here about four years, then she retired. I was so glad to have been supervised by her.
It’s been very interesting. I’m not sorry that I let them talk me into it. I really have learned a lot about municipalities and the job of being a township clerk. Now I am definitely ready to retire.
That was going to be my next question – what made you decide you were ready for retirement?
My husband had some health problems, that was the main thing. You can’t live forever and life if too short not to enjoy it. And I have two grandchildren who are in extracurricular sports at school. I love to follow them around. That will be fun.
Over these 12 years, what has been your favorite part about being clerk?
Of course, dealing with the public and customer service. I did that all those years in banking and it’s wonderful. I did get to see some people that I had already known. It’s been very interesting. You definitely need to be a team player. These municipality offices are so small and of course, they never have enough help. So, I did find out that you definitely have to be a team player to be part of this.
Is that what you’ll miss the most: the people?
Yes. The people, the employees and the customers. I really think that’s what I will miss the most. But I am on a few other boards, like the North Berrien Senior Center Board and the Coloma Downtown Development Authority. So I’m not going to give those up right away. I’m going to continue doing that because I think a gradual step down will be better than a complete step down all at once. And those aren’t jobs you have to get up and go to every day.
Everyone that works here has told me that I have probably put more hours in than any clerk ever did since they’ve been here. But I feel it’s a job and you’ve got to do it, so you put the time in to do it.
Was there any part of it you didn’t like so much?
I’m not fond of elections. It’s not one of my favorite things to do, but I’m lucky because my deputy does most of it and I just help her and be her assistant when it comes to the elections.
You have one more to get through, and it’s a big one.
I’m just praying that we get through it, and everyone gets through it with their health and safety in this world we’re living in right now.
What piece of advice or tidbit would you give to your successor?
I have told her that I will help her for the first couple of months. I will come take notes with her and we can compare notes and get her on board with the meeting minutes, that’s an important part of the clerk position. I think she’ll do a wonderful job once she gets the job down pat.
Is there anything else you’d like to say or include that I didn’t ask?
All the clerks that I’ve met during this time have been so supportive and helpful. You learn a lot of valuable information at the clerks’ meetings. I would say, I had very good support from the Berrien County Clerks Association.