COLOMA — Coloma Township police officers will get a wage review every three years as part of the new union contract approved by the township board Wednesday night.
Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski presented the renewed contract and said he wants to hold his officers accountable, while also giving them cost of living increases.
“I want to make sure the guys are doing all the work they should be doing,” he said. “There were a couple of officers, I’ll be honest with you, that aren’t here anymore, that I don’t feel were putting in the work and didn’t deserve the raises the other guys were going to get. With the new guys we have on, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem.”
The first two years of the contract includes 3 percent raises, and the third year will include the wage “re-opener.”
Smigielski said he lays out tasks, goals and expectations for this officers on a regular basis, so it won’t be hard to tell if the officers are meeting those.
“A citizen will call and say, this area of town is having activity, and I’ll tell the guys they need to be visually out there doing things, and making the community better,” he said.
At the start of that third year, Smigielski said he’d sit down with the township board, then the union to discuss performance.
“Hopefully they will be making lots of community contacts and making the community proud. Like they are right now,” he said. “They’re out there doing everything above and beyond what I expect them to and I hope that trend continues.”
Another change to the contract is that it will now run from April to March to match the township’s fiscal year. It used to go from October to September. Smigielski said officers won’t seek back-pay for the contract retroactively starting in April of this year.
The only other change included adding language about Michigan as a right-to-work state.
In other business, Supervisor Ken Parrigin said discussions about the North Berrien Fire Rescue Department’s new fire truck have been put off until next year’s budget talks.
The three municipalities the department covers, Coloma Township, Coloma and Hagar Township, all had varying opinions on how they should pay for the truck – up front or in installments.
Also Wednesday, the township board approved buying a new phone system for the township hall, not to exceed the cost of $15,000.
Trustee Jim Fulton said the phones are about 20 years old, as old as the township hall, and they won’t perform the transfer function anymore.