Rain and snow this morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Occasional snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
COLOMA — People in Coloma Township have some uninvited guests on their property.
But they will get help relocating them thanks to a program approved by the Coloma Township board this week. The township will take part in a program of entrapment, removal and relocation through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.