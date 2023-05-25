COLOMA — Former Deer Forest Fun Park visitors will have a chance to put their old elephant keys to good use.
The North Berrien Historical Museum will show “Deer Forest: Wonder Years at the Wonderland” at 7 p.m. on June 20. The free summer exhibit will focus on the 1950s through 1960s, when a park of just 17 deer grew to include 500 animals, which included elephants, monkeys and more.
The Deer Forest property, which sold for $550,000 in April 2022, held an auction for the items that remained onsite earlier this year, said Andrew Osterman, executive director and curator of the North Berrien Historical Museum. The board president attended the auction and found an original talking storybook box.
The talking storybooks were part of the Storybook Lane attraction at the Deer Forest park. Guests could purchase an elephant key which when they turned it into the box, would play a song or a nursery rhyme.
The board president tinkered with the box and was able to make it produce sound again. He later found a second, Osterman said, but it didn’t work. The president found a California company which repaired the second box.
At the North Berrien Historical Museum exhibit, these two talking storybooks will have the chance to play again. During the years in question, the park attracted more than 200,000 visitors annually, Osterman said.
The exhibit will also feature souvenirs from the shop: lipstick holders, ash trays and bumper stickers. Osterman met with community members to learn more about the park and gather items for the collection.
“That’s what we’re really excited about is bringing that feeling of nostalgia to a lot of people in the community,” Osterman said.
The museum is also displaying information about Cecil Potts, the founder of the park, that extends beyond the park. Osterman interviewed Potts’ grandchildren and wrote a biography of the man, who served in the U.S. Navy.
“He really did so much for this community. He helped build the city hall and build a bunch of houses around Paw Paw Lake,” Osterman said.