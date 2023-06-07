COLOMA — What was once Storybook Lane could lead to new homes for Southwest Michiganders.

Owning partners Mark Thomas and Jeff Shupe met with an architect on Tuesday, as they consider developing new housing on the former Deer Forest park property.

Construction has begun at the former Deer Forest in Coloma. A new neighborhood is planned for the former amusement park.
Mark Thomas walks along a construction access road Tuesday built at the former Deer Forest in Coloma. A new neighborhood is planned for the former amusement park.

