Deer Forest Amusement Park sold for $550,000. The deal closed in March.

COLOMA — It’s the end of an era for a Southwest Michigan park.

The former Deer Forest park sold for roughly $550,000 in March, Realtor Rick Levin told The Herald-Palladium. The 25-acre property sold in its entirety.

