Fire blight has missed Southwest Michigan's apple orchards this season due to the dry weather during bloom.

 HP file photo / Becky Kark

Thanks to a dry spring, fire blight hasn’t been prevalent in Southwest Michigan apple orchards.

Jay Jollay, owner of Jollay Orchards, said the bacterial disease can be devastating for apple and pear trees.

