COLOMA — The ticket for the Coloma Community Schools Board of Education is crowded, as eight candidates spar for four spots.
Incumbent trustee Cynthia LaGrow is running uncontested for a two-year partial term. Other incumbent members – trustees Steve Groendyk, Nicole Hickmon, Heidi Ishmael and Doug Kraemer – face independent challenger Joy Dillard and We the Parent-supported challengers Dustin Blaskie, Deb Frank and Dave Goodyear for the remaining seats that hold four-year terms.
The incumbents have the endorsement of the Coloma Education Association, which is the Coloma teachers union. The candidates affiliated with We the Parents are endorsed by 1776 Project PAC and Conservative Country USA.
Dustin Blaskie
Blaskie is a law enforcement officer with the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. His two daughters formerly attended the district, but Blaskie said he pulled them out of the district due to his frustrations with COVID-19 policies and an “unsafe classroom environment.”
He said the school board has not been listening to parents, particularly on the issue of masking – which he said was unnecessary for elementary school students.
“It went to zero transparency, and I felt like it was almost impossible to get answers,” Blaskie said.
His background in law enforcement has taught him how to solve problems effectively, he said. Should he be elected, he would aim for transparency and remove or prevent any curriculums rumored to be associated with critical race theory from being taught.
“The schools need to get back to more of a traditional education system as far as academics: math, English, science,” Blaskie said, pointing to state test scores.
Joy Dillard
Dillard owns a used car dealership, is a Coloma graduate and has had one child graduate from the district.
“I have attended many of the school board meeting(s) and feel it is time for change,” she said in a prepared statement. “The school board works for the parents; therefore, parents voices should be heard.”
The challenger called for transparency and for a return to “reading, writing and arithmetic.”
Deb Frank
Frank is a stay-at-home mom and retired software analyst, who has served on a variety of local boards.
She described her platform as being opposed to critical race theory and the use of the Second Step SEL program. The board should deliberate more openly and present evidence in support of their decisions, she said via email.
Frank said in an email that schools should focus on educating students and have been “overworked with the business of raising and disciplining children.”
“I believe schools should prohibit teaching any curriculum that identifies people or groups of people, entities, or institutions in the United States as inherently, immutably, or systemically sexist, racist, anti-LGBT, bigoted, biased, privileged, or oppressed,” she said in a prepared statement.
Frank also touted an endorsement from Moms For America. She expressed her opposition to Proposal 3 and stated the state’s board of education should be abolished.
“I feel school districts need a clear balance between the administration (which advocate for teachers and unions) and elected board (which advocates for the constituents),” Frank said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with teachers and administrators. However, I will endeavor to advocate for the taxpayers and parents of our community.”
Dave Goodyear
Goodyear retired last year from his hearing practice. He had always planned to run for school board and said he wanted to improve Michigan’s standing among American states in education, particularly in reading comprehension and mathematics.
“Anything that works to improve those numbers, I’m for it,” he said. “And anything that I think would contribute to that decline or maintain that decline, I’m against it.”
He described himself as nonpartisan and said he wanted to improve communication and cooperation between the board and the parents. Goodyear said critical race theory – although not explicitly taught – has taken a foothold in Coloma classrooms.
“It is inculcated into the teachers and their training,” Goodyear said. “Don’t insult my intelligence and tell me that that’s not going to filter down into the classroom.”
Steve Groendyk
Groendyk filled a board vacancy more than two years ago, but said he has been involved in the community, as a coach and in other volunteer roles, throughout his life. His two children have graduated from CCS, and his six grandchildren currently attend the district. He worked for AEP as a supervisor and has sat on various local and church boards.
“I do have a stake in (this district). I do have a concern about how things are ...” Groendyk said. “I take an active part in the community. I care about this community.”
The incumbent member listed keeping students in school for as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the board’s successes, as well as maintaining a balanced budget. He and many of the board members took issue with various COVID-19 mandates, Groendyk said, but prioritized keeping students in the classroom over their personal disagreements.
“Our biggest goal was to keep kids in school, to keep kids safe,” Groendyk said.
Should he be reelected, Groendyk said he would continue to try to upgrade facilities and maintain quality teaching staff.
Nicole Hickmon
Hickmon has served on the board for roughly six years, and said she joined to get involved and serve the community. A speech language pathologist, she is a graduate of CCS, and her three kids attended or currently go to the district.
“I have a unique perspective because I do see the need to meet the needs of all children of all levels and abilities. I think it’s very important that a district is looking at that,” Hickmon said.
In her tenure, Hickmon said the board created a fund for facility and grounds improvements, which went to important repairs, as well as established a curriculum review process.
Should she be reelected, Hickmon said she would be committed to recruiting and retaining families to the district, continuing facility improvements and hiring strong teachers.
“For those who are still undecided, they should ask around, their friends and families,” she said. “Who do they see at school events? Who is there at school-related activities? Who sends their kids to the district? Who is a part of the community?”
Heidi Ishmael
Ishmael works for a finance company, and her two sons graduated from CCS. She has served on the board since 2008.
The focus of the next board should be on recovering pandemic learning loss, something she said the incumbent board members helped mitigate by keeping students in the classroom.
“Coloma made it a priority to keep our students in school and combat that and get ahead of the learning loss,” she said.
Ishmael also pointed to the board’s work passing a bond, which funded the construction of a new football stadium and new fine arts facilities, as well as upgrades to classroom technology. She said the board has been fiscally responsible, while improving Coloma teacher salaries from the bottom third to the top third of the county. She criticized her opponents as being overly partisan.
“We should all be working to advocate for public education, to educate ourselves on the legislation for the betterment of our staff and students,” Ishmael said.
Doug Kraemer
Kraemer, who works in procurement for an automotive supplier, has served multiple terms and is a Coloma graduate. His wife is a teacher in the district, and his two children attend CCS.
“We’ve got a good rapport with our administration. We have seen student success,” he said. “We continue to help develop and grow the district, when it comes to facilities. We have good parent involvement, and it’s just getting better.”
During his time on the board, he said they have improved facilities and supported student and teacher success, things he hopes to continue should he be reelected.
“When you sit on the board, I see it as a servant leader position,” he said. “You’re one of seven people sitting on the board, making decisions to help build the district.”