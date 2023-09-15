COLOMA — Grace Christian School has opened a thrift store, Reclaimed by Grace, to help financially support the school.

Benjamin Williamson, administrator at Grace Christian and chairman of the thrift board, said Grace Christian is completely independent and privately funded, which requires another source of revenue.

230914-HP-thrift-store3-photo.jpg

Reclaimed by Grace in Coloma features a variety of items with proceeds helping to support Grace Christian School.

