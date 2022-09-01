220901-HP-free-library1-photo.jpg

Doug Somers and Coloma Library Director Mary Harrison have created several Little Free Libraries that will be built in the Coloma area.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

COLOMA — Mary Harrison believes reading opens a world of opportunities.

So when Coloma resident Doug Somers offered to build and donate four Little Free Libraries, it was an offer she couldn’t refuse.

Coloma Library Director Mary Harrison displays the official identification tag for a new Little Free Library in downtown Coloma.
A new Little Free Library is located at the Laura Baker Park in downtown Coloma.

