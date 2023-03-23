COLOMA — The Fifth Third Bank in Coloma Township was closed Thursday morning after a man walked into the lobby and announced he was carrying a bomb, police said.
The suspect, John Richard LaPlante Jr., told police that there may be a bomb on him or in the building. Coloma Township officers – with the assistance of the Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff's Office – evacuated nearby businesses.
"He went to the bank and told the employees he had a bomb on him and to get out," Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski told The Herald-Palladium. "They got out and called 911. Then I showed up and he laid on the ground and we waited until the bomb squad got there."
The Berrien County Bomb Team, along with Hiro and his handler, Lt. Chris Aungst, of Corewell Health's K-9 Division, searched the building at 6553 Paw Paw Ave. and surrounding area and found no bomb or explosive.
Smigielski said LaPlante is charged with making a false bomb report and taken to the Berrien County jail, adding that the incident happened around 9:22 a.m. Smigielski said LaPlante, a Coloma Township resident, is expected to be arraigned Friday.
Also assisting were the North Berrien Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.
It's unclear whether the Fifth Third Bank reopened Thursday. A sign on the door stated the building was temporarily closed and gave information on how people could find the nearest location or account information.