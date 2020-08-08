You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rather than let blueberries rot, Coloma farmer donates surplus to Feeding America

  • 2 min to read
200807-HP-blough-blueberry-donation1-photo.jpg

Gary Blough checks on a batch of blueberries at his Coloma farm on Wednesday. Blough recently donated much of his surplus crop to Feeding America, rather than let the berries rot on the bush.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

COLOMA — Gary Blough’s blueberry crop was bittersweet this year.

With 15 acres dedicated to blueberries, the Coloma Township farmer hasn’t been able to sell the normal amount of the crop this year.

200807-HP-blough-blueberry-donation3-photo.jpg

Gary Blough checks on acres of blueberries at his Coloma farm.
200807-HP-blough-blueberry-donation2-photo.jpg

Blough picks blueberries at his Coloma farm on Wednesday.

Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski