COLOMA — Voters in the Coloma Community Schools district decided against a $28 million bond measure.
With nearly 24 percent participation, 853 voters opted against the bond proposal, and 751 voted in support on Tuesday’s special election, according to unofficial election results.
The $28 million proposed bond would have raised the tax rate by 0.99 mills over 25 years. With a 0.99-mill increase, the owner of a $100,000 home, with a taxable value of $50,000, would have paid $49.50 more annually.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed. (We) gotta go back and figure out why and make adjustments from there,” said Superintendent Dave Ehlers on Tuesday evening.
He said he had not yet spoken with board members about the outcome.
In previous interviews, Ehlers said a large infrastructure overhaul was necessary to improve the oldest parts of the high school and elementary school.
The project would have nearly gutted these buildings, replacing windows, doors, lighting, ceiling, flooring, boilers and classroom furniture, among other improvements. Older portions of these buildings would have also gotten air conditioning.
Also included in the bond proposal was a plan to demolish the old high school, which has not been used for years, has major repair needs and is not handicap accessible. The district would have constructed a new community center and gym in its place, where the fourth- and fifth-graders could practice.
The design phase would have spanned from 2023-24, and construction would have started in 2024 and ended in 2026.
The bond would have also covered several athletic improvements: a new track, renovating the press box, as well as new bathrooms at the baseball and soccer stadium.