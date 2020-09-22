Damian Sanchez Enriquez is shown with his mother, Carolina Sanchez, in a photo that appeared on a GoFundMe page that has been started for the family to help with funeral and medical expenses. Mother and son were involved in a tragic accident Saturday that claimed the life of Damian and injured his mother.
The 2008 Saturn Vue that Carolina Sanchez and her son, Damian Sanchez Enriquez is shown after being hit in a fatal crash that occurred Saturday at the intersection of M-140 Highway and 28th Avenue in Covert Township, when the driver of a vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the intersection.
Damian Sanchez Enriquez is shown with his mother, Carolina Sanchez, in a photo that appeared on a GoFundMe page that has been started for the family to help with funeral and medical expenses. Mother and son were involved in a tragic accident Saturday that claimed the life of Damian and injured his mother.
The 2008 Saturn Vue that Carolina Sanchez and her son, Damian Sanchez Enriquez is shown after being hit in a fatal crash that occurred Saturday at the intersection of M-140 Highway and 28th Avenue in Covert Township, when the driver of a vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the intersection.
COVERT — The community here is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old Covert boy who died Saturday in a car crash that involved four vehicles.
Damian Sanchez Enriquez, a second-grade student at Covert Public Schools, was in a vehicle driven by his 43-year-old mother, Carolina Sanchez, when the driver of another vehicle failed to stop at an intersection, and crashed into the Sanchez’s vehicle, fatally wounding the little boy and injuring his mother, who was taken by ambulance to Bronson South Haven Hospital, and listed in stable condition as of Monday. The little boy was pronounced dead at the scene.