COVERT — The community here is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old Covert boy who died Saturday in a car crash that involved four vehicles.

Damian Sanchez Enriquez, a second-grade student at Covert Public Schools, was in a vehicle driven by his 43-year-old mother, Carolina Sanchez, when the driver of another vehicle failed to stop at an intersection, and crashed into the Sanchez’s vehicle, fatally wounding the little boy and injuring his mother, who was taken by ambulance to Bronson South Haven Hospital, and listed in stable condition as of Monday. The little boy was pronounced dead at the scene.