suspect's drugs and guns

Police say various drugs and weapons were found Wednesday in the home of a 24-year-old Covert man wanted on outstanding warrants for the sale of LSD.

 Photo provided

COVERT — A 24-year-old Covert man with three outstanding warrants for selling LSD could be facing even more drug charges.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department and South Haven Police Department in response to reports of LSD being sold at a home in the 45000 block of 72nd Street.