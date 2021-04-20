Maurice Walker tribute Jessica Jeffries

Jessica Jeffries, left, places a cross and flowers at her brother Maurice Walker’s headstone on Saturday in Covert Township Cemetery. Family and friends gathered at the cemetery to pay tribute to Walker, who was shot and killed on April 17, 1993.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

COVERT — Stephanie White lives in South Haven now instead of her childhood home of Covert.

She hasn’t felt comfortable living there since the shooting death of her brother, Maurice Walker, in 1993.

for web only

Willénna Williams, who was the girlfriend of Maurice Walker prior to his death, is shown at Walker's gravesite, where a tribute to Walker's life took place on Saturday.